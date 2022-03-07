Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Increases By 31.1%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,700 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 401,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,099,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $5.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $14.24.

CRLBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

