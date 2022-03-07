Short Interest in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Declines By 19.2%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 14,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $105.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.