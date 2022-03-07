Short Interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Expands By 32.9%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after buying an additional 1,524,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DouYu International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DouYu International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DouYu International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DouYu International by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 368,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOYU. Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $596.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

