Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Decreases By 18.8%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,776,700 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 3,420,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

