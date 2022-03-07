Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Drops By 19.1%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 368,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $1.75 on Monday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ETTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

