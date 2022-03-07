Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Declines By 22.5%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. 365,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,001. The stock has a market cap of $141.65 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.35. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

