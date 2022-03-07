Short Interest in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expands By 33.2%

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,700 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the January 31st total of 563,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FSS opened at $34.83 on Monday. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.09.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 31.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.