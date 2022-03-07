Short Interest in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Declines By 18.4%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:FWAC opened at $9.71 on Monday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWAC. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

