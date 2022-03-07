Short Interest in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Grows By 31.1%

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 197.4% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 134,682 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $1,459,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $975,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I by 136.6% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FACT opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Freedom Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

