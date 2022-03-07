Short Interest in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Declines By 18.8%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,730,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 58,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Harold Chizick sold 419,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $486,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 887.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. Genius Brands International has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Genius Brands International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Genius Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

