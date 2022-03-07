Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Grows By 29.0%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,537,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 47,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,568. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 441,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $4,613,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $5,487,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

