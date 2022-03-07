Short Interest in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Drops By 22.6%

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ITQ stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Monday. 1,035,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. Itiquira Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter worth $201,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $357,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 637.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 15.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

