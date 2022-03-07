Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Decreases By 22.8%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

KBRLF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 143. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KBRLF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.