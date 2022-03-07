Short Interest in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Rises By 30.8%

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 397,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 194,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

KBAL stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). Kimball International had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.25%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimball International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 40,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimball International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimball International by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 54,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kimball International by 922.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 78,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

