Short Interest in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Expands By 33.8%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 252,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.27.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,495 shares of company stock worth $172,943. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

