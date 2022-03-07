Short Interest in Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Declines By 22.2%

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 335.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSOF remained flat at $$45.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. Lawson has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $45.27.

Lawson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

