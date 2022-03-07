Short Interest in Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Declines By 22.2%

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 335.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LWSOF remained flat at $$45.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. Lawson has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $45.27.
Lawson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lawson (LWSOF)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.