Short Interest in Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Increases By 33.5%

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the January 31st total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BOTY opened at $0.00 on Monday. Lingerie Fighting Championships has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc focuses on building and establishing sports entertainment league. It utilizes wrestling and mixed martial arts fighting techniques together with fictional character personas, parodies of public figures and professional sporting leagues and fictional storylines for purposes of providing entertainment.

