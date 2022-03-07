Short Interest in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Increases By 33.8%

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,100,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEKA opened at $10.15 on Monday. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

