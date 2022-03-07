Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Decreases By 35.1%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MAUTF opened at $0.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

About Montage Gold (Get Rating)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

