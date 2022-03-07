Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Declines By 22.4%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,247.0 days.
OTCMKTS NFPDF remained flat at $$73.19 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.45 and a 12-month high of $73.19.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
