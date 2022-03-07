Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Declines By 22.4%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,247.0 days.

OTCMKTS NFPDF remained flat at $$73.19 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.45 and a 12-month high of $73.19.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Nissin Foods Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others. The Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, The Americas, and China segments produces and sells cup and bag-type instant noodles and processed food products.

