Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Decreases By 22.2%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE NCA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,978. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

