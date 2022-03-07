Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Grows By 33.3%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NKG opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 39,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

