Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Grows By 33.3%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NKG opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $14.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.