Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Grows By 30.7%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NIM opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.