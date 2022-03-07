Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Grows By 30.7%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NIM opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.30.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
