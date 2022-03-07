Short Interest in Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Rises By 30.7%

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,100 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 174.4 days.
Pexip Holding ASA stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Pexip Holding ASA has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $12.23.
About Pexip Holding ASA
