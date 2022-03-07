Short Interest in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Drops By 18.8%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,100 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 794,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $122,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 165,600 shares of company stock valued at $737,352.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $8,446,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 190,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 119,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 667,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 110,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

