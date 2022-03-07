Short Interest in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Decreases By 18.5%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PVG shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.
Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $14.89 on Monday. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Pretium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
