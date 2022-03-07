Short Interest in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Rises By 30.4%

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,500 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 589,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,915,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:PRA opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

