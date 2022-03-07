Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Increases By 31.1%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PAQC stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. Provident Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $418,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Provident Acquisition by 98.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Provident Acquisition by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $359,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

