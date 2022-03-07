Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Increases By 33.3%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC opened at $37.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

