Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Expands By 30.8%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 630,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of STAF stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.34. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

