Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Expands By 33.3%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 99,179 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $972,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,729,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 603,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 58,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

TMKR stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

