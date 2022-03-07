Short Interest in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Increases By 33.3%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NYSE TMHC opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,410 shares of company stock worth $2,445,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

