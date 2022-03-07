Short Interest in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Grows By 30.9%

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the January 31st total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZGNX. William Blair cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zogenix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

