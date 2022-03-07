Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:SIERU) Lock-Up Period To End on March 14th

Sierra Lake Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SIERU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 14th. Sierra Lake Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

SIERU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Get Sierra Lake Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIERU. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,195,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.