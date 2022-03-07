SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SIFCO Industries worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $7.69. 2,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 million, a P/E ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 1.57. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

