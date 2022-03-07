Signify Health, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signify Health in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SGFY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE SGFY opened at $13.93 on Monday. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Signify Health during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Signify Health by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Signify Health by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signify Health by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

