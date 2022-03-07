Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,977 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,528,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after acquiring an additional 676,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,444,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGFY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Signify Health stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Signify Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.