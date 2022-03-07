Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $18.33

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.33, but opened at $17.16. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 78 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
