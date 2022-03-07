Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

