Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

NYSE:SPG opened at $136.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $106.68 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after acquiring an additional 693,293 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

