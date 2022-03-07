Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Position Lowered by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,672 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.41% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.96. 2,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,032. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

