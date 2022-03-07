Skycoin Trading Down 8.8% This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $85,591.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.86 or 0.06577953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,235.18 or 0.99890246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

