Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $$23.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

