Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $$23.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

