Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$35.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sleep Country Canada traded as low as C$26.47 and last traded at C$26.51, with a volume of 127632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.69.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$383,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,843,173.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$997.42 million and a PE ratio of 11.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

