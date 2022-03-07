SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.57.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$28.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 295.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.11. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$24.70 and a 52 week high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

