Snetwork (SNET) 24-Hour Volume Hits $43,526.00

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Snetwork has a market cap of $822,939.70 and approximately $43,526.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Snetwork has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Snetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Snetwork

Snetwork is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,815,373 coins. Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html . The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

