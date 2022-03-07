SocialCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded down 36.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. SocialCoin has a market capitalization of $3,326.16 and approximately $3.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded down 39.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 501% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SocialCoin (CRYPTO:SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network . SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SocialCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The coin was created to be used as a reward for interactive with certain content in platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TripAdvisor, online forums such as Pistonheads and so on. “

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

