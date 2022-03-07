SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

SOFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

SOFI opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,651,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $23,736,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,928,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

