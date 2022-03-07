SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Update

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,157.0 days.

SWONF opened at $18.35 on Monday. SoftwareONE has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58.

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud technology solutions worldwide. It offers software licensing and procurement to software lifecycle management; and cloud-first advisory, delivery, and managed solutions. The company’s solutions include cloud spend management, digital supply chain, managed backup, managed cloud, managed security services, publisher advisory services, software lifecycle management, unified communications, and user productivity solutions.

